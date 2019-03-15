LIMA — Rev. Harold Richard "Dicky" Reynolds, age 76, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at approximately 7:02 p.m. at his residence in Canal Winchester, Ohio.

He was born on October 12, 1942 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Harold L. and Flora E. (Webb) Reynolds, both parents preceded him in death.

On December 1, 1974 he was united in holy matrimony to Joyce A. (White) Reynolds, who survives in Canal Winchester, Ohio.

Rev. Reynolds was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Ford Motor Company, he also was a Security Guard at General Dynamics. He was a member of New Life Church International where he served as Chaplin. He was a part of the Prison Ministry for the Church and an Evangelistic Ministry. He was a member of U.A.W. Local 1219 and volunteered at Heartbeat of Lima. Rev. Reynolds was a long-time singer around Lima and once appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Besides his loving wife Joyce, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 1 son: Clark D. White, Sr. (Angela) of Lima. 4 daughters; Stacy L. Brown of Lima. Marsha M. Jackson (Ray) of Atlanta, GA. Tia F. Dorsey (Alfred) of Alexandria, VA and Wendy L. Long (Lessie) of Columbus, OH. 19 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. 4 brothers; Kenneth L. Reynolds (Molly), Robert A. Reynolds (Dondeline) and Gregory Reynolds (Pam) all of Lima. Marcus K. Reynolds (Corrine) of Toledo, OH. 3 sisters; Sandra E. Tate, Lorraine Pitts (Tommy) and Valerie E. Reynolds-Payne (Dennis) all of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son: W. Ricardo Reynolds and a brother; Edward A. Lawson.

Home Going Services will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at New Life Church International with Bishop Darnell Williams, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Military Honors VFW 1275

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

