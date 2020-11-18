Wapakoneta — Harold W. Moellenkamp, 87,passed away 5:34 p.m., Mon., Nov. 16, 2020, at Joint Twp. District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys, of complications to Covid-19. He was born July 22, 1933, in Washington Twp., Auglaize Co., the son of Milford William & Louise Pauline (Stolzenburg) Moellenkamp, who preceded him in death. His brother, Roger Moellenkamp also preceded him in death. On Oct. 12, 1956, Harold married Lois Ellen Quinn at The United Missionary Church, Piqua, OH, by the Rev. Eugene Donovan, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 4 children, Deb(Mark) Selvaggio, Columbus, OH; Pat (Rich) Grossi, Lima, OH; Terri (Dave) Dicke, New Bremen, OH; Bill (Kathy) Moellenkamp, Wapakoneta; 9 grandchildren, Amy Brasno, Columbus, OH; Laura (Matthew) Jones, Pasadena,CA; Angie (Luke) Piram, Minneapolis, MN; Tony Grossi, Columbus, OH; Anna (Adam) Fraley, Stow, OH; Brian (Heather) Dicke, Spencerville, OH; Erin (Jacob)Foxhoven, Wapakoneta; Kurt (Lindsey) Moellenkamp, Montezuma, OH; Kyle (Madison) Moellenkamp, Wapakoneta; 11 great grandchildren, Emma Brasno; Leo, Gianna, Katharine, Henry & William Piram; Sophia & Samantha Fraley; Hope & Ben Dicke; and Johnathan Moellenkamp.

Harold was baptized and confirmed by Rev. Jacob Schick at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. He accepted Christ in Hulda Schmaltz's Sunday School Class at St. Mark's Church. Harold attended New Knoxville Schools, and the Tool and Die Institute of Chicago. He worked as a farmer and machinist for most of his life and retired from Minster Machine Co., in 1996 after 20 years of service.

Harold served in the U.S. Army from Jan. 1954 to Dec. 1955, in the Korean War as a recovery mechanic and ordinance inspector with the 21st and 5th Ordinance Corps. A lifetime of serving God, Harold and Lois joined St. John's Lutheran Church, Piqua, shortly of marriage where he served on church council as a deacon. In 1968, they moved back to the Wapakoneta area and served on the church council at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, as deacon. Later, Harold joined the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene, and served in various capacities on the church board, and Bible study class. In his final years, Harold was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta, and Gideons International. The culmination of Harold's work for God was on a missionary trip to South Korea in 1985 to help build a school.

Private family funeral services will be held at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. Burial is to follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. Memorial contributions may be directed to the First United Methodist Church or the Gideons International. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.