Harriett Lord

LIMA — Harriett E. Lord age 93, of Lima passed away 10:58 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at the Springs of Lima.

She was born Jan. 17, 1927 in Lansing, MI to the late Lambert and Margaret Dressel VanderSwag.

She married Kenneth R. Lord Feb. 11, 1950 and he preceded her in death Dec. 13, 2001.

Harriett had been a greeter for Wal Mart Eastside and loved working there.

Previously she had been a bookkeeper/manager for Gorsuch Management.

She was a member of Bluelick Bible Church. She was an avid crocheter, loved playing cards with her grandchildren, and going bowling.

Survivors include 4 children: Dianne K. (Dewey) Smith of Lima, Denise K. (John) Early-Foltz of Lima, Debra L. Commeans of Dublin and Duane K. (Barb) Lord of Marysville; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 4 siblings.

The family will receive friends 10 to 12 on Thursday, Oct. 22. Services to follow, with Chaplain Peter Citerin officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Rita's Hospice or the Leukemia Society. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com