LIMA — Harry R. (Jim) Barton, Jr, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Lima Convalescent Home.

Jim was born on January 22, 1926 in Zanesville, Ohio to the parents of Harry R. and Mabel E. Barton, Sr. He married Faith E. Bell who preceded him in death.

Jim graduated from Lash High School in Zanesville, Ohio and went on to serve in the Navy, as a Signalman and Quartermaster in World War II, on the minesweeper The Quest, After being discharged and his marriage to Faith, he attended Ohio University where he received both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in the same year. Later, he pursued his Doctorate at Case Western Reserve.

His work experience was in education, training, investments, and industry.

He taught at East Liverpool, Margaretta and Huron School Systems. While teaching at Huron, he was a part of the football staff as an Assistant Coach, a Jr. High principal and an Assistant Superintendent.

He was Superintendent at both the Allen East and Clear Fork School systems. In industry, he became the Training and Safety Coordinator for Lima's Ford Motor Company, and after retiring, he worked as a stockbroker for Prescott, Ball and Turban in Lima.

Although Jim loved sports, Jim's father, enjoyed Major League Baseball, Jim's father built a true friendship with Turk Reilly, who introduced Jim and his family to outstanding MLB baseball players such as Lefty Gomez, CY Young, and Sad Sam Jones.

Community affiliations included being a member of The Market Street Presbyterian Church, Lima Elks Lodge B.P.O.E #54, Kiwanis, the Northwest Center for Human Resources, Senior Success Program (Lima), Rotary, on the Board of Directors at Goodwill, V.F.W. #1275, and a member of Lost Creek Country Club.

Above all his accomplishments, Jim took great pride in the successes of his wife, Faith and daughter Debra's accomplishments.

Survivors include a daughter, Debra, a brother-in law, Richard Bell, (Amy) two nieces Elizabeth Thompson (John), Martha Corrigan (John), a nephew Rick Bell, (Tammy) and Gene Bell. Jim was preceded in death by numerous aunts uncles, and in—laws Harley E. Bell (Florence),

Visitation will be Friday, June 14th from 4-7p.m. at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, Lima. A prayer vigil and military rights will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to The Parkinson's Foundation.