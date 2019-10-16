LIMA — Harry Crisp, 64, died at 11:24 AM on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Harry was born on June 4, 1955, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Harry Crisp and Mae Avenell (Cooper) Crisp Gaskill.

Harry loved playing his guitar and had a passion for cooking. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a beloved and an ornery brother.

He is survived by two daughters, Deanna Ashbaugh, Patti Tiepelman and a son, Brandon Crisp; eight grandchildren, Kenneth, Emma, Kaylynn, Chance, Ian, Connor, Tyler, and Nikki; one sister, Rita (Steve) Williams, of Clarksville, TN. And two brothers, Kenis Crisp, and Keith Crisp; many nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his step mother, Marie Crisp and step father, Frank Gaskill; sister, Sharon Johnson and brother, Kent Crisp.

A Celebration of Harry's life will begin at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. His son Brandon Crisp will lead the celebration.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

