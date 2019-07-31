LIMA — Harry R. Dulebohn age 85, of Lima passed away at 9:51 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born July 3, 1934 in Kemp, Ohio to the late Harry Franklin and Viola L. Lotz Dulebohn. He married Betty Jewel Reynolds Dulebohn on February 10, 1961 who survives in Lima.

Harry had worked for the Standard Oil Company, and then Wick's Building, and retired from E & R Trailer Sales. Harry was a member at the Bluelick Bible Church and had been a member of the Lima Baptist Temple. He served for the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1963.

Additional survivors include a son: Richard Alan (Sandy) Dulebohn of Elida; a daughter: Vickie Ann (Dan) Palmer of Cincinnati; grandchildren: Kristina (Adam) Wilson, K.C. Dulebohn, Logan Dulebohn, Wil Palmer, Hayley Palmer, Chance Palmer and Macey Palmer; step grandchildren: David (Jennifer) Karhoff, Lisa (Tyler) Paugh and Emily (Adam) Carlson; great grandchildren: Ryder Dulebohn, Ember Dulebohn and Katelynn Wilson; step great grandchildren: Tyler Wilson and Jordan Wilson; siblings: Jim (Bev) Dulebohn, Bob (Barbara) Dulebohn, Linda (Lloyd) Painter all of Lima and Bill (Diana) Dulebohn of Waynesfield.

Harry was preceded in death by siblings: Gene (Louise) Dulebon, Mildred (Ronald) Turner, Patricia Miller, Betty (Joseph) Chiles and Dorothy (Harold) Newland.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 1 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 2 with an hour visitation prior to services, with Pastor Jim Neighbors officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

