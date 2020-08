LIMA — Harry A. Hooks, 91, died at midnight Aug. 7, 2020, at Springview Manor Nursing Home.

Celebration of Life services will begin at noon Saturday at Elida Immanuel United Methodist Church, Elida. The Rev. Randy Coleman will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.