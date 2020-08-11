Harry Hooks

LIMA — Harry A. Hooks, 91, of Lima passed away at 12:00 AM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Springview Manor Nursing Home.

He was born on January 7, 1929 in Lima to Andrew and Amy (Bedford) Hooks, who both preceded him in death. On June 4, 1947, he married Gretchen Kilpatrick, who survives in Lima.

Harry proudly served his country during World War II as a member of the United States Navy. He worked as a foreman at Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant for over 32 years and retired in 1990. He also served as a special deputy for the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Harry was a member of Elida Immanuel United Methodist Church. He also belonged to the Elks Lodge #54, Lima Lodge #205 F&AM and 32nd degree Mason Order of the Scottish Rite. He loved to bowl in tournaments and leagues with his son Rickey. In 2011, Harry was elected into the Lima Bowling Association's Hall of Fame. He loved to vacation with his wife and they traveled all over the country. He volunteered for the Boy Scouts for many years and for the St. Jude Telethon for over 23 years. Harry and Gretchen were instrumental in starting the first kidney dialysis unit at Lima Memorial Hospital. He loved his dog Sophia, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Harry is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Gretchen Hooks of Lima; his beloved extended family Jeny (Trent) Hammer of West Mansfield, OH; his grandchildren Abigail, Mason and Rachel Hammer; his sister-in-law Brenda (Allan) Fly of MI; brother-in-law Jerry Dean Kilpatrick of Findlay; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son Rickey Hooks; his brother Frank Hooks; his sisters Alice Jones, Elsie Crow, Eileen Pratt and Daisy Page; his brother-in-law Carl Kay (Jane) Kilpatrick.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following at 11:00 AM at Elida Immanuel United Methodist Church, 699 Sunnydale Ave., Elida. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service.

Rev. Randy Coleman will officiate the service.

In order to protect all who come, the family requests that you wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol.

Private interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family, where VFW Post 1275 and active duty members of the US Navy will render final military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elida Immanuel United Methodist or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.