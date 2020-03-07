FT. JENNINGS — Harry Lee Howbert, 87, of Ft Jennings died at 7:43 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 19, 1932 in West Minster, Ohio to the late Clarence and Cecil (Wykel) Howbert. On May 1, 1954 he married Dorothy "Dottie" Wieging and she survives in Ft. Jennings.

Also surviving are six children, Joyce (Mike) Jackson of Gahanna, Jan (Larry) Schimmoeller of Ft Jennings, Karen (Leo) Lengerich of Monroe, IN, Laura "Lol" (Mike) Liebrecht of Angola, IN, Michael (Donna) Howbert of Ft Jennings and Amy (Jeff) Cleemput of Kalida; twenty grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; and one brother: Kermit (Deb) Howbert. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Howard, Bryce and Glenn, and 2 sisters: Donna and Amy Jane.

Harry served in the Ohio National Guard during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of St Joseph's Catholic Church of Ft Jennings and in 2003-04 he served as supervisor for the construction of the new church. Harry was on the Ft Jennings Volunteer Fire Dept for 30 years, worked as a maintenance supervisor at Dana, retiring in 1997, and trimmed trees, and worked for Brown & Brown. He attended the Indy 500 for 50 consecutive years, enjoyed fixing cars, woodworking, loved his family and loved seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ft. Jennings with Fr. Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by Ft Jennings American Legion. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. .

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St Joseph Catholic Church.

