Harry Hunt
1931 - 2020
LIMA — Harry M. Hunt, 88, passed away June 11, 2020, at 10:05 pm, at Otterbein Cridersville.

Harry was born November 24, 1931 in Lima, OH, to Treece and Florence (Green) Hunt, both of whom preceded him in death. On August 12, 1950 he married Sue Hullinger Hunt who survives in Lima. He was a machine operator at ford for many years until he retired in 1987. He found great joy in helping others and often volunteered to distribute food through the food bank program at Perry United Methodist Church where he was also a member. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #706 when it was in Fort Amanda. Not only was he a 32nd degree mason, but he was also master of the lodge for over 60 years. He was a skilled repair man and he loved to fix things, especially when he was building houses with his family. Ultimately, Harry loved his family above all else. He was an exceptional man and will be missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: Spouse; Sue Hunt; son, Jeff (Julie) Hunt; daughter; Deb (Gerald) Lehman; siblings and siblings-in-law, Pete (Diane) Hunt, Nadine McClain, Myrna Myers, Connie (Bill) Hogan, Jane Lou Wood, Joe (Lynn) Hunt, Delano (Liz) Hunt, and Jan (John) Wooley; grandchildren, Gerald R. (Ronda) Lehman, Corey (Shari) Lehman, Zach (Jennifer) Hunt, and Ashley (Mike) Bowles; as well as great-grandchildren, Ryanne, Keaton, Evelyn, Emma, Aaron, Dawson, Jase, and Savannah.

Preceded in death by: parents, Treece and Florence Hunt; as well as siblings and siblings-in-law, Bill Hunt, Paul Hunt, Cliff Hunt, Wendell Myers, Jim McClain, Doris Hartzog, and Willie Wood.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel. Pastor Dave Burkhart to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on June 17th, immediately prior to the service, also at the Eastside Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Ohio Food Bank.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel
JUN
17
Service
01:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
828 Bellefontaine Ave
Lima, OH 45801
(419) 228-5474
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
He will truly be missed. We have great memories of the time your family spent at Kamp Tawa. Sympathies to the whole family especially Sue. .
Jackie Ackerman
Friend
June 13, 2020
We had a lot of great years when your family was camping at Kamp Tawa! So many memories! They were great campers. He will be missed. My sympathies to the whole family especially Sue.
Jackie Ackerman
