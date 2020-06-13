LIMA — Harry M. Hunt, 88, passed away June 11, 2020, at 10:05 pm, at Otterbein Cridersville.

Harry was born November 24, 1931 in Lima, OH, to Treece and Florence (Green) Hunt, both of whom preceded him in death. On August 12, 1950 he married Sue Hullinger Hunt who survives in Lima. He was a machine operator at ford for many years until he retired in 1987. He found great joy in helping others and often volunteered to distribute food through the food bank program at Perry United Methodist Church where he was also a member. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #706 when it was in Fort Amanda. Not only was he a 32nd degree mason, but he was also master of the lodge for over 60 years. He was a skilled repair man and he loved to fix things, especially when he was building houses with his family. Ultimately, Harry loved his family above all else. He was an exceptional man and will be missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: Spouse; Sue Hunt; son, Jeff (Julie) Hunt; daughter; Deb (Gerald) Lehman; siblings and siblings-in-law, Pete (Diane) Hunt, Nadine McClain, Myrna Myers, Connie (Bill) Hogan, Jane Lou Wood, Joe (Lynn) Hunt, Delano (Liz) Hunt, and Jan (John) Wooley; grandchildren, Gerald R. (Ronda) Lehman, Corey (Shari) Lehman, Zach (Jennifer) Hunt, and Ashley (Mike) Bowles; as well as great-grandchildren, Ryanne, Keaton, Evelyn, Emma, Aaron, Dawson, Jase, and Savannah.

Preceded in death by: parents, Treece and Florence Hunt; as well as siblings and siblings-in-law, Bill Hunt, Paul Hunt, Cliff Hunt, Wendell Myers, Jim McClain, Doris Hartzog, and Willie Wood.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel. Pastor Dave Burkhart to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on June 17th, immediately prior to the service, also at the Eastside Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Ohio Food Bank.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com