LIMA — Harry J. Jones age 78, of Lima passed away Oct. 5, 2019 at Ohio State Wexner Hospital peacefully with his family by his side.He was born Feb. 16, 1941 in Lima to the late Robert Daniel and Lodema Gail Kaufman Jones. He married Linda G. Clingerman May 10, 1968 and she survives in Lima.

Harry grew up in Lima, Ohio and graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1960. Harry retired from Lima Army Tank Plant. He was a former Ohio State Highway patrolman and a special deputy with the Allen County Sheriff's Department. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. He was in the Army National Guard, a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Eagles, Moose and Elks. Harry enjoyed fishing, racing, traveling, going to the grandkids events and being a snowbird.

Additional survivors include children Gregory (Tammy) Jones of West Virginia, Kim (Chris) Barry of Lima and Kendra Jackson of Lima; 6 grandchildren: Courtney, Whitney, Lauren, Nicholas, Alaina and Evan; 6 great grandchildren, a sister-in-law Becky Jones and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Larry Jones.

The family will receive friends 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 11:00 a.m., Friday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church near Cridersville. The burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com

GO BUCKS!