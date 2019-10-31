ELIDA — Hazel R. Hahn, 82, passed away at 7:15 pm October 30, 2019, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born November 17, 1936 in Lima to Shepard and Hazel (Golden) Hanthorn who preceded her in death. On June 6, 1953 she married George Irvin Hahn who preceded her in death on July 8, 1996.

Hazel was a member of South Side Christian Church and the YWCA Widows Group. She loved her family more than anything else in the world. Hazel enjoyed country music, the Smokey Mountains and nightly phone calls with Faith Reese and Judy Hanthorn.

Survivors include: 2 Sons, Mark (Kim) Hahn of Seymour, TN, Timothy (Debbie) Hahn of Lima; 3 Daughters, Rebecca (David) Elwood of Lima, Debra (David) Vastano of Elida, Lori (Kurt) Coon of Elida; 20 Grandchildren, Krystal, Alex, Adam, Elise, Ashleigh, Timmy, Bobby, Ashley, Amy, Christopher, Jeremy, Stefanie, Jennifer, Shelley, Shawn, Ryan, Lauren, Brent, Kristin, Lyndsay; 32 Great-Grandchildren; Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law, Ron Lyons, Judy Hanthorn Jr., Joy Garmatter, Hope (Gene) McBeth, Devonna (Gary) Webb, William (Linda) Hahn, Pat Hahn, Faith Reese, Nalletta (Robert) Downey; numerous Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by: a Granddaughter- Ashley; a Great-Grandson - Jude; 3 Brothers, Shepard Hanthorn Jr., James Hanthorn, Larry Hanthorn; 3 Sisters, Patricia Taft, Beverly Wilkins, Sue Lyons; Brothers-in-law and Sister-in-law, Herbert Garmatter, Charles (Mary) Hahn, Albert Hahn.

Friends may call from 1:00 pm until time of services at 5:00 pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Wanda Werking officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the or St. Rita's Hospice.

