LIMA — Heather R. Money, age 43, passed away January 2, 2020, at 10:00 am, at her residence with her daughter Destiney Money. Heather was born November 12, 1976 in Lima, OH to Walter Scott and Dorothy "Dottie" (McKinney) Burtchin. Her father preceded her in death and her mother survives in Lima. On July 6,1996, she married Joseph L. Money Sr. who survives in Lima.

Heather was a 1995 graduate of Lima Senior High School. She had been working at Meijer's as a price checker. Heather loved to go fishing and playing Pokemon with her husband.

In addition to her husband, Heather is survived by her son, Joseph L. (Haylee) Money Jr. of Lima, OH and her daughter's boyfriend, Alex Wieser of Lima, OH, a sister, Amanda (Kevin) Vogt of Lima, OH and a brother, Matthew (Amber Pierce) Burtchin of Lima, OH.

There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service Rev. David Burkhart. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date.

Friends may call on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to a go fund me account in Heather and Destiney's names titled as "Money for Money" created by Evan David. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.