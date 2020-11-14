LIMA — Hector Anthony Buch, Jr., MD, of Lima, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 72. Hector was born March 9, 1948 in Santiago de Cuba to Hector and Avelina Buch. He came to the United States in 1961. He received his medical degree from Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona in 1976 and he practiced medicine for 40 years in Lima, Ohio.

On September 4, 1970, Hector married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jo. They enjoyed spending time with family and traveling. Hector was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife and their three children: Robert Buch of Rockport, MA; Katherine (Alan) Foltz of Hilliard; and Michael (Shelley) Buch of Centerville; four grandkids: Ethan and Abigail Foltz; Ella and Caden Buch; and sister Helena (Donald) Knowles. Hector was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. No services are planned at this time. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.