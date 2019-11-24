WAPAKONETA — Helen Elizabeth Ankerman, 88, of Wapakoneta passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at The Gardens at Wapakoneta.

Helen was born June 9, 1931, in Coldwater, Ohio to the late Nicholas and Helen (Enyart) Brown.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Shawnee High School, before settling in Wapakoneta with husband Billy L. Ankerman, joined as one April 23, 1949.

Never to back away from a challenge, Helen was a proud union member, becoming one of the first female skilled trade tool & die makers in the area at Excello Corporation of Lima where she worked for over 30 years before retiring.

Her skills were not limited to the workplace alone as she used her gift as an expert seamstress to craft anything from clothing and curtains to puppets and tepees. She upholstered furniture, worked with stained glass, crocheted, did needlepoints as well as tole and mini-painting among other talents.

Helen was a champion bowler and served as a past officer with the Ladies Auxiliary of Post 8445 in Wapakoneta. She was an avid traveler, had a keen eye for antiques and was a fixture at area flea markets and auctions.

Left in her memory are three sons Gary (Diane) of Williamsburg, Michigan, Steve of Wapakoneta and Doug (Linda) of Poland, Ohio; two grandchildren Jared and Alex; sister June (George) Armstrong of Cridersville; brother-in-law Larry of Wapakoneta and sister-in-law Eileen Brown of Mendon.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Bill, brother John Brown, stepmother Myrtle Brown, sisters-in-law Priscilla and Connie, nephews Mike Armstrong & Kurt McMichael and her dear grandson Andrew.

Friends may gather Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Wapakoneta immediately followed by a graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Helen and her dogs Maggie & Shaggy would appreciate memorial donations be made to the Auglaize County Humane Society 616 N. Dixie Hwy Wapakoneta, OH 45895.

A special thanks to the devoted staff at The Gardens at Wapakoneta as well as Putnam County Hospice for their care and compassion.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com