COLUMBUS GROVE — Helen E. Bonnell, 96 of Columbus Grove died at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora.

She was born November 23, 1922 in Greensburg Township, Putnam County to the late Charles L. and Elizabeth (Buckmaster) Smith. On February 15, 1941, she married James C. Bonnell who died December 10, 2012.

Survivors include 3 children, Don L. (Heidi) Bonnell of Columbus Grove, Thomas M. (Debbie) Bonnell of Hampton, GA, and Deborah L. Donaldson of Columbus Grove; a daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Bonnell of Columbus Grove; a sister, Louise (Roscoe) Fickel of Vaughnsville; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, James A. Bonnell; 2 grandsons, James Edward and Jason William Bonnell; and a son-in-law, Tedd Donaldson.

Helen was a homemaker. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

A private burial will be at a later date in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfhatgrove.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.