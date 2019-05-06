BLUFFTON — Helen W. Brooks, 90, of Bluffton, Ohio passed away May 6, 2019 at Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora. She was born on April 18, 1929 in Putnam County to the late Harvey and Minnie (Balmer) Burkholder. On August 14, 1953 she married Gerald "Jerry" Brooks who preceded her in death on September 8, 2014.

Helen was an avid gardener and had a love for art, antiques, classical musical and playing the piano. She enjoyed collecting and was a master canner of produce. Helen enjoyed making and selling pies along with garden and orchard produce at the Bluffton Farmer's Market.

She enjoyed being a member of various clubs including; The Mother's Night Out Club of Bluffton, The Bluffton Women's Garden Club, The Gathering Basket Herb Society and the "Circle 35" Allen County Farm Bureau Club.

Helen was a graduate of Bluffton High School class of 1947. She attended Bluffton College and The Ohio State University. She was also a graduate of Lima Memorial Hospital Nursing program and received her RN degree. Helen worked as an RN at Bluffton Hospital, for Dr. F.D. Rodabaugh and retired from Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was a longtime volunteer for the local American Red Cross Blood Mobile Drive and worked many years for the local election precinct polls.

Survivors include four children, Susan (Arman) Habegger of Pandora, George (Altha) Brooks of Van Wert, James (Chris Orton) Brooks of Bluffton, Carole (Bruce) Okuley of Bluffton; five grandchildren, Randy (Dee Poowuttikul) Hart of Grosse Ile, Michigan, Kevin (Valerie Jacob) Hart of Cincinnati, Lyndsay (Doug) Pepple of Seattle, Washington, Amanda Brooks of Charleston, South Carolina, Eli Okuley of Bluffton; two great-grandchildren, Anya Hart and Emily Pepple; and a sister Mary (Roy) Gilliom of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Helen was preceded in death by three brothers, George Burkholder, James Burkholder and Robert Burkholder.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Chaplain Elizabeth Kelly officiating. Burial will be in Reformed Mennonite Cemetery in Bluffton. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. & 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross or Hilty Memorial Home.

