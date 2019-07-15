OTTOVILLE — Helen E. Gasser Clementz, 99 of Ottoville died 7:50 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born February 18, 1920 in Allen County, Ohio to the late Otto and Dorothy (Frederick) Elwer. In May of 1939 she married Edwin J. Gasser, he died November 11, 1976. She later married Frank Clementz, he also preceded her in death.

Helen is survived by her children: Jeanette (John) Myers of Delphos, Phyllis (Okie) Fitch of Defiance, Arlene Hootman of Evansport, and Richard Gasser of Antwerp; two brothers: Gale Elwer of Florida, Omer Elwer of Defiance; two sisters: Doris Kray of Kendallville, IN, and Lea Klaus of Delphos; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a son: Paul Gasser; a daughter-in-law: Euletta Von Sossan; a son-in-law: Allen Hootman; and a grandson: Michael Gasser; two brothers: James Elwer and Fredrick Elwer; and five sisters: Gertrude Wenzlick, Ursula Wenzlick, Rosemary Kill, Joan Lammers, and Sr. Johnita Elwer SND.

Helen was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville and its Rosary Altar. She was also a member of the Delphos Eagles Auxiliary. She had worked at the Northside Inn and Dew Drop Inn as a cook.

Funeral Mass will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

