LIMA — Helen Irene (Burgess) Coleman was born on September 6, 1928 the third child of seven to Freddy Lamont and Ethel Irene (Marshall) Burgess. She grew up on the Burgess farm in Perry Township, near Lima, OH. Helen graduated from Shawnee High School in 1946 and went on to study Education at Ohio Northern University in Ada, OH. She taught at Perry Elementary School for 30 years; 21 years 3rd grade and 9 years 4th grade.

Helen loved to travel, play games, spend time with her family and tell stories. She visited all 50 states and traveled to many different countries all over the world. She took photographs and shared many of them with her students and nieces and nephews.

At the age of 50, Helen married Wallace Coleman her loving husband of 27 years. They enjoyed camping at Mohican State Park with grandchildren and camping with her family and spending their winters in Fort Meyers, FL.

She is survived by step-children Ann Marley, Dave Coleman, and Doug Coleman; sisters, Betty Bigelow and Carol Junod; brother, Richard Burgess, 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 15 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wallace Coleman, parents Freddie and Ethel Burgess, brother Charles Edward Burgess; and sisters Mary Eastman and Dorothy McCoy.

Visitation will be Friday, December 20th at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, 311 W Main St, Cridersville, OH from 10:00am until 1:30pm and will be followed by a service by Reverend Delroy Simpson. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

In lieu of flowers funds can be sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or the .

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSonfj.com