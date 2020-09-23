BLUFFTON — Helen Edinger, 102, passed away September 23, 2020 at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. Helen was born February 2, 1918 in Hancock County, Ohio to the late Ira and Emma (Tschiegg) Wilkins. On November 16, 1941 she married Robert Edinger who preceded her in death on January 20, 1974.

Helen lived her life in the Bluffton and Mt Cory area, and was a housewife for most of her adult years. In her later years, she stayed busy sewing children's blankets for Project Linus, reading, playing cards with friends, and working on numerous sewing projects and crafts. Helen was a member of the Bluffton Trinity United Methodist Church and past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2234, Ottawa. Survivors include four sons, James Edinger of Bluffton, Jerry (Jill) Edinger of Rawson, Ronald (Frances) Edinger of Dade City, Florida, Richard (Susan) Edinger of Sarasota, Florida; eight grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren and a brother, Leland Wilkins of Mount Cory.

Helen was preceded in death by four brothers, Kenneth Wilkins, Myrl Wilkins, Francis Wilkins and Alvin Wilkins.

There will be no visitation or services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mennonite Memorial Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Helen's family.