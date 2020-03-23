WAPAKONETA — Helen "Jane" Engle, 76, of Wapakoneta passed away at 10:40 p.m. Friday March 20, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima.

She was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 2, 1943 to John & Sadamae (Lands) Coe who preceded her in death. On March 21, 1964 she married Michael M. Engle, who passed away on July 16, 2019.

Survivors include 3 children, Michael (Ellen) Engle of Wapakoneta, Melissa (Steve) Mortach of Fairborn, Mark (Barbara Meyers) Engle of Carrollton, TX; 6 grandchildren, Kathleen (Rick) Parfait, Justin Engle, Josh (Allison) Kimmel, Erin Engle, Hannah Engle, Seth Kimmel; and 3 great-grandchildren, Van, Aiden and Gavin.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Kimmel; a sister, Ruth Ann Morton; and a brother, John Coe.

Jane was a 1961 graduate of Bath High School. She then graduated from St. Rita's Nursing School as a registered nurse and Defiance College with her B.S.N. She was an adviser and director with local 4-H clubs for over 50 years. She retired from St. Rita's Medical Center after 46 years as an R.N., the director of the call-a-nurse program and volunteer program. She was a member of First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to Disney World and shopping. For over 30 years she was referred to as the "Avon Lady"

Due to our nation's current health crisis a private family graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com

The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services to handle the arrangements.