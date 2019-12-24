LIMA — Helen Marie Fairburn, age 99, passed on December 23, 2019, at 6:00 pm, at the Wyngate Senior Living Community. Helen was born July 28, 1920 in Kenton, OH, to Ernest and Eva Kennell. She was preceded in death by a sister Lillian Kritzler of Kenton, OH and a brother, Carl Kennell of Ypsilanti, MI. Helen graduated from Kenton High School, then attended beauty school in Lima and became a beautician at Ida Louise Salon for many years. On Feb. 9, 1943, Helen married Robert "Bob" Fairburn in Salt Lake City, Utah before Bob shipped out overseas in WWII.

Helen has a son, Thomas (Pam) Fairburn of Lima and was blessed with three grandchildren..Scott (Deb) Fairburn of Cridersville, OH…Mat (Jill) Fairburn of Huber Heights, OH and Ken Fairburn of Lima, OH….she has 7 great grandchildren, Ian, Issac and Olivia Fairburn (Matt and Jill)..Trent and Nicole Fairburn (Scott and Deb) and Jared and Ella Fairburn (Ken)…she was also blessed with two step-grandchildren, Dr. Ken Jackson of Lima and Myke (Kim) Jackson of Morrow, OH and two step-great-grandchildren, Evan and Alaina Jackson (Ken).

Helen enjoyed going to Indian Lake with Bob, renting a row boat and fishing the channels of Turkeyfoot..she and Bob played golf at Hawthorne Hills Country Club and were regulars at the Humane Society Bingo games. Helen resided at Wyngate Senior Living Center.

A casual gathering will be held at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2-3 pm followed by a 3pm memorial service. Officiating the service will be Pastor Mark Bayliff. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at a later date in the Bluelick Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.