CONTINENTAL —Helen G. Good, 89, of Continental died 11:48 p.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. She was born September 4, 1930 in Continental to the late Ray B. and Mary M. (Schafer) Thompson. On April 26, 1947, she married Walter J. Good and he died October 23, 1996.

Survivors include two sons: Richard (Linda) Good of Leesburg, FL and Jeffery (Debra) Good of Continental; a daughter-in-law, Evelyn Good of Delta; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one on the way; seven great-great grandchildren and one on the way.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Good; a granddaughter, Melanie Good Lehman; and two sisters: Josephine Hill and Sarah Jane Baldwin.

Helen was a homemaker. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Continental and the United Methodist Women.

Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Christ United Methodist Church, Continental with Rev. Charles Schmunk officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m., until the time of service Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Inpatient Hospice.

