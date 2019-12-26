LIMA — Helen Louise Gossard, 75, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at 5:25 p.m at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Helen was born Mar. 12, 1944 in Lima, to Robert and Mary Alice (McGinnis) Chapman who preceded her in death. On July 12, 1969, she married Robert L. Gossard who survives.

Also surviving is their daughter, Heather Taylor of Liberty Township, OH; their granddaughters: Paige Michelle Taylor, Meaghan Riley Taylor, Kelsie Brenna Taylor; her sisters: Jeanette (Mark) List of Grove City, Joanne Guy of Elida and Luci (Kenny) Cummings of Waynesfield; also her brother-in-law, Jim Thomas of West Manchester.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Thomas and a brother-in-law, Tom Guy.

In her younger years, Helen was a secretary for the Dean of Admissions at Ohio Northern University. She then became a full-time mother after the birth of their daughter. She attended the Church at Allentown. She loved her grandchildren and her cat, Gracie. She enjoyed attending Bath Wildkittens basketball games. She was a very artistic person and treasured decorating her home.

Services will begin at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL OF CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, with Pastors Neal Whitney and Ron Boyer officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Church at Allentown or Bath Township Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.