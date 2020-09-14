Helen Hoffman

COLUMBUS GROVE —Helen E. Hoffman, age 96, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born October 16, 1923, in Leipsic, Ohio to George and Frances (Lammers) Gores.

On June 7, 1944, she married Raymond J. Hoffman and he preceded her in death, September 13, 1997.

Helen went to Leipsic St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from Leipsic High School. She worked many years at McAdams Florist. Helen was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, the Altar Rosary Society and the C.L. C. of the church.

She enjoyed crocheting, bowling and playing pinochle. Helen liked her flowers and her kitties.

Helen is survived by three sons: Richard "Dick" J. (Dolores) Hoffman, Gerald "Jerry" (Mary) Hoffman and Ronald (Marilyn) Hoffman; two daughters: Cynthia "Cindy" (Bob) Anspach and Mary (Chris) Knight; 17 grandchildren: Deb (Tom) Heitmeyer, Kim (James) Snipes, Jason (Erin) Hoffman, Dennis Hoffman, Karen (Tracey) Lambdin, Matthew (Amanda) Hoffman, Jill (Alex) Horstman, Patrick Hoffman, Leslie Hoffman, Catherine (Kevin) Ricker, Kelly (Al) Stechschulte, Amy (Dan) Maltempi, Brian (Mandy) Anspach, Kyle (Brandi) Anspach, Sarah (Kurt) Murphy, Aaron (Stephanie) Knight and Taylor (Matthew Damschroder) Knight; 34 great-grandchildren: Ashley (Taylor) Pothast, Stacie (Trent Mikek) Heitmeyer, Tyler (Jenna Warnecke) Hoffman, Kennedy Hoffman, Camryn Hoffman, Ella Hoffman, Adam Snipes, Alex Snipes, Aric Snipes, Hailey Lambdin, Grady Lambdin, Savannah Hoffman, Sawyer Hoffman, Conner Hoffman, Alexander Hoffman, Wyatt Ricker, Caitlin (Joe Roof) Stechschulte, Aubrey Stechschulte, Tucker Anspach, Tobin Anspach, Tanner Anspach, Vincenza Maltempi, Eliana Maltempi, Aria Murphy, Emmett Murphy, Declan Murphy, Aislynn Murphy, Bronco Knight, Colton Knight, Autumn Knight, Evelynn Knight and Gracin Damschroder, Sloane Damschroder and Hayes Damschroder; two great great-grandchildren: Westin Pothast and Coleson Pothast and one sister Anna Mae Bruns.

She was preceded in death by her brother Karl Gores and two sisters Ruth Lammers and Evelyn Hotgreven.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony's Church Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, where a Rosary Service will be recited at the close of visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony School.

