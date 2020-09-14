1/1
Helen Hoffman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COLUMBUS GROVE —Helen E. Hoffman, age 96, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Meadows of Kalida. She was born October 16, 1923, in Leipsic, Ohio to George and Frances (Lammers) Gores.

On June 7, 1944, she married Raymond J. Hoffman and he preceded her in death, September 13, 1997.

Helen went to Leipsic St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from Leipsic High School. She worked many years at McAdams Florist. Helen was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, the Altar Rosary Society and the C.L. C. of the church.

She enjoyed crocheting, bowling and playing pinochle. Helen liked her flowers and her kitties.

Helen is survived by three sons: Richard "Dick" J. (Dolores) Hoffman, Gerald "Jerry" (Mary) Hoffman and Ronald (Marilyn) Hoffman; two daughters: Cynthia "Cindy" (Bob) Anspach and Mary (Chris) Knight; 17 grandchildren: Deb (Tom) Heitmeyer, Kim (James) Snipes, Jason (Erin) Hoffman, Dennis Hoffman, Karen (Tracey) Lambdin, Matthew (Amanda) Hoffman, Jill (Alex) Horstman, Patrick Hoffman, Leslie Hoffman, Catherine (Kevin) Ricker, Kelly (Al) Stechschulte, Amy (Dan) Maltempi, Brian (Mandy) Anspach, Kyle (Brandi) Anspach, Sarah (Kurt) Murphy, Aaron (Stephanie) Knight and Taylor (Matthew Damschroder) Knight; 34 great-grandchildren: Ashley (Taylor) Pothast, Stacie (Trent Mikek) Heitmeyer, Tyler (Jenna Warnecke) Hoffman, Kennedy Hoffman, Camryn Hoffman, Ella Hoffman, Adam Snipes, Alex Snipes, Aric Snipes, Hailey Lambdin, Grady Lambdin, Savannah Hoffman, Sawyer Hoffman, Conner Hoffman, Alexander Hoffman, Wyatt Ricker, Caitlin (Joe Roof) Stechschulte, Aubrey Stechschulte, Tucker Anspach, Tobin Anspach, Tanner Anspach, Vincenza Maltempi, Eliana Maltempi, Aria Murphy, Emmett Murphy, Declan Murphy, Aislynn Murphy, Bronco Knight, Colton Knight, Autumn Knight, Evelynn Knight and Gracin Damschroder, Sloane Damschroder and Hayes Damschroder; two great great-grandchildren: Westin Pothast and Coleson Pothast and one sister Anna Mae Bruns.

She was preceded in death by her brother Karl Gores and two sisters Ruth Lammers and Evelyn Hotgreven.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove. Father David Ritchie will officiate with burial to follow in St. Anthony's Church Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, where a Rosary Service will be recited at the close of visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony School.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Sons Funeral Home
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved