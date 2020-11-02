HELEN JANET HILTY

SPENCERVILLE — Helen Janet Hilty, 86, of Spencerville and formerly of Wapakoneta, passed away peacefully at 2:59 PM Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the Lima Memorial Health System with her family at her side, following an extended illness.

She was born June 13, 1934 in Wapakoneta, a daughter of the late Edward Andrew and Helen Lucille Carter Veit. On November 21, 1953 she married Joe C. Hilty, who died January 24, 2016.

Janet is survived by three children, Timothy J. Hilty of Spencerville, Michele R. (James) Tschuor of Stoutsville, Ohio and Kenneth L. (Rita) Hilty of Spencerville; four grandchildren, Alisha (Michael Simister) Weis of Rowlett, TX, Erica (Don) Hunter of Dublin, Ohio, Roberta (Rocky) Bowen of Lancaster, Ohio and Joe (Dan DeWitt) Hilty of Westerville, Ohio , 7 great grandchildren and her sister, Lois Wilges of Buckland.

Preceding her in death are her daughter-in-law Joyce Hilty and her brother-in-law Dale Wilges.

She was a graduate of St. Joe High School and was a long time member of the Spencerville United Church of Christ and the Bowersock Bros. VFW Post 6772 Auxiliary in Spencerville. She loved traveling with her husband Joe and decorating and shopping.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, with Pastor R. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery.

With Covid-19 regulations in mind, face coverings and social distancing must be observed in the funeral home for the visitation from 6 until 8 PM Wednesday and after 10 AM Thursday.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com