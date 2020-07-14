MANSFIELD — Helen Kitson, 84, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hardin Health Center.

Helen loved her long career in the retail sales industry. She enjoyed dancing with her husband Allan, playing with her cats and bird watching. She will be deeply missed and greatly celebrated by all her family and friends. Rest well Helen and may God be with you.

Born August 5, 1935 in Rochester, IN. she was the daughter of the late Merble and Ethel Chapman. She moved to Ohio with her late husband, Allan Kitson.

Helen is survived by her sons, Chris, Mark and Brent; her granddaughters, Kylie, Kristi and Karlyn and her grandsons, Casey and Scott along with all of their families.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Wilson Funeral Home, Schnurrenberger Chapel 222 W. Center St. West Mansfield, OH 43358. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com