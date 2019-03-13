ELIDA — Helen L. Miller, age 97, passed away March 12, 2019, at 10:30 pm, at Vancrest of Delphos. Helen was born October 18, 1921, in Amanda Township, Allen County, OH, to Andrew and Mary (Musser) Rohrbaugh who preceded her in death. On April 5, 1942, she married Ross E. Miller who preceded her in death on September 10, 1974.

Helen was a 1939 graduate of Elida High School. After high school she had worked at Westinghouse during WWII. Helen was most proud of being a homemaker and a farmer's wife, helping her husband and son on the family farm. She was a lifetime member of The Church at Allentown, formerly Allentown United Methodist Church and also a member of the Allentown United Methodist Church Women.

Helen is survived by her children: Keith (Toni) Miller of Delphos, Ohio and Beverly (Scott) Wentz of Brookfield, WI and a granddaughter, Erika (Douglas) Russell of Waukesha, WI. She was preceded in death by a sister, Arthur (Margaret "Peg") Rohrbaugh and a grandson, Travis Miller.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPLEL. Burial will be in Allentown Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to The Church at Allentown. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.