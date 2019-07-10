LIMA — Helen S. Scalzi, 77, of Lima passed away at 7:24 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on September 22, 1941 in Long Island, NY to Oscar and Miriam (Wilson) Darlington, who both preceded her in death. On July 28, 1993, she married Frank J. Scalzi, who survives in Lima.

Helen graduated from Ada High School and did her undergraduate studies at Ohio Northern University, before finishing her Master's Degree in Florida. She had worked for the Tampa Public Library and then worked for the VA Medical Centers in Dayton, OH, Lake City, FL, Fayetteville, NC, and Ft. Lyon, CO and retired in 2000.

She was a member of Faith Christian Church, Lima. Her passion was counted cross stitch, but she also enjoyed reading and cooking. She loved cats and felt the most at home on the beach.

Surviving in addition to her husband Frank J. Scalzi; her step-daughter Francesca M. Whitlock of Chicago, IL; her grandson Cillian Whitlock; her siblings Dawn (Jim) Tallman of Warren, OH, Mahlon (Dayle) Darlington of Ames, IA, Phoebe (Jim) Reed of Lima, Gerbert (Linda) Darlington of Lima, Eunice (Tom) Hutson of Troy, OH, Emily Jane (Robert) Hoover of Bend, OR and Bernice (James) Brady of Saugerties, NY; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister Lynette Darlington DePaoli.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Faith Christian Church, 2223 Shawnee Road, Lima.

Rev. Terri Haithcock will officiate the service.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery immediately following the service at the church on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to The .

