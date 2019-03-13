OTTOVILLE — Helen Schimmoeller, 84, of Ottoville died at 5:53 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital. She was born May 31, 1934 in Delphos to Hubert and Coletta (Trentman) Reindl. Both preceded her in death. On September 4, 1954 she married Eugene Schimmoeller who survives in Ottoville.

Also surviving are two sons, Dale (Lisa) of Miller City and Darren (Julie) of Ottoville; and six grandchildren, Derek (fiancé, Rebecca Kaufman) , Luke (fiancé, Amy Smith), Elizabeth (fiancé, Ross Kaufman), Jacob, Andy, and Hannah. Also preceding her in death was her sister, Marieta (Carl) Niese.

Helen was a homemaker, a member of Ottoville Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, its choirs and Altar Rosary Society.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with the Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township, St. Rt. 634 where there will be a scripture service at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.