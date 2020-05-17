LIMA — Our dear mother, Helen Reva Miller Stambor, died at age 93 on May 15, 2020. Helen was born November 13, 1926, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Alex and Ida (Bloom) Miller. Helen and her husband, Sam Stambor, were married for 61 years, until his death in 2007. Helen graduated from Lima Central High School in 1944 and attended The Ohio State University. She had a special place in her heart for children and education and participated in projects in the Lima schools. She and her husband traveled extensively throughout the world, always bringing back memorable gifts for family and friends. For 18 years, Helen was a valued volunteer in St. Rita's Patient Pride program. She was an avid reader and long-time member of the Friends of the Library. She enjoyed playing bridge as a member of the Lima Duplicate Bridge Club. Helen was a lifetime member of Temple Beth Israel-Shaare-Zedek and served as president of the Women's Hadassah B'nai B'rith for eight years. Many will remember her extraordinary and heartfelt participation in so many community charitable activities. Helen was adored by her family and seemingly endless number of friends. She is survived by three children: Howard Stambor of Seattle, Washington, Dr. Daniel (Janine Gross) Stambor of Seattle, Washington, and Linda (Ruedi) Bolzern of Bern, Switzerland; four grandchildren, Alexander Stambor, Olivia Stambor, Adam Stambor, Benjamin Bolzern and his daughter who was named after Helen; many dear nieces and nephews, and her long-time friend and companion, Carrie Ramsey. She is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Alexa Nan Stambor, two brothers, Bernard Miller, and Dr. Franklin Miller, two sisters, Sara Berk and Betty Beck. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen Stambor to: Changing Seasons c/o Maha Zehery, 136 S. West St., Lima, Ohio 45801 or Samaritan House, 328, W. McKibben St., Lima, Ohio 45801. Graveside services will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Shaare-Zedek Cemetery. CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES has been entrusted with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store