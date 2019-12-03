LIMA — Helen V. Szuch, 98, died at 6:37 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Liberty Retirement Community of Lima.

Helen was born on February 19, 1921, in Amherst, Ohio, to the late Paul Shand and Ester (Burton) Shand. On June 30, 1951, she married John Szuch. He preceded her in death.

Helen was a homemaker. She belonged to Elida Immanuel United Methodist Church, in Elida, Ohio and was also a member of the Elida Garden Club. She had worked as a Poll worker in Elida, Ohio for many years and enjoyed gardening and traveling.

She is survived by a son, Robert (Anita) Szuch, of Ada, OH, and a daughter-in-law, Sue Szuch, of Elida, OH; five grandchildren, Nichole DellaVella, Camile Szuch, Jason (Lora) Szuch, Andrea (Scott) Stem and Jonathan (Hillary) Szuch; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Eleanor (Chuck) Wiegand, of Amherst, OH.

She was preceded in death by a son, John David Szuch, two brothers, Kenneth Shand and Paul Shand, and a sister, Margaret Shand.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at11:00 A.M. at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst, Ohio. Pastor Scott Stem (son-in-law) will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 699 Sunnydale, Elida, Ohio 45807.

