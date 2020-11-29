1/1
Helen VonAlmen
LIMA — Helen Isabel (Moffett) Kempf VonAlmen, age 99, passed away at 2:16 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Primrose Retirement Community.

Helen was born September 22, 1921 in East Sparta, OH, to John L.and Lillian (Carnes) Moffett who preceded her in death. In 2003 she married I. James "Jim" VonAlmen who preceded her in death on April 29, 2018.

Helen was a graduate of Lima South High School and Frederick's Beauty School. She worked many years at Phalen's Beauty Shop. Helen was a dedicated card player and enjoyed crocheting a wide variety of items, especially afghans, for her family and friends.

She is survived by a son, Karl G. Kempf of Mesa, AZ, two step-sons, David J. VonAmen of Columbus Grove and William R. (Nancy) VonAlmen of Lima; step-daughter, Lesli L. (John) Ryan of Russells Point; special niece, Kristia Neusbaum of Lima; five step-grandchildren, Brent (Kimberly) VonAmen, Eric (Theresa) VonAlmen, Melody (Nik) Eversole, Aubrey (Philip) Maxfield and Adam VonAlmen; four step great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and second husband, Helen is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert John Kempf; two brothers, James (Hazel) Moffett and Donald (Chris) Moffett and two sisters-in-law, Doris (William) Welker and Mary (Ralph) Neusbaum.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Todd Cosart will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm Wednesday, December 2, prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Primrose Retirement Community of Lima, 3500 W. Elm Street, Lima, Ohio 45807.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
DEC
2
Service
01:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
