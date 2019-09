CONVOY — Helen P. Whitmore, 89, died at 1:45 a.m. Sept. 24, 2019, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home, Convoy. The Rev. Janine Shearer will officiate. Burial will be in Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, Ohio City.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.