OTTAWA — Helen M. Wischmeyer, 92, of Ottawa died 5:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 6, 1926 in Cloverdale to the late Charles and Clara (Meyer) Brinkman. On June 22, 1949 she married James Wischmeyer, he died June 15, 1997.

Helen is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by three brothers: Walter Brinkman, Melvin Brinkman, and Richard Brinkman; and six sisters: Henrietta Wischmeyer, Agnes Morman, Sally Schmidt, Viola Kuhlman, Florence Maenle and Magdalen Kruse.

Helen retired from Philips Display Components, formerly of Ottawa. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary, and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church where she was a Minister of Praise.

A Funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 2 to 8 p.m., with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to the time of service at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice or SPPS Capitol Campaign.

