Henrie Keykens
1927 - 2020
LIMA — Henrie Keykens, 92, died at 6:45 AM on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Springs of Lima in Lima, Ohio. Henrie was born on May 29, 1927, in Antwerp, Belgium to Fredrick & Christina (Geluykens) Keykens. On November 23, 1963, he married D. Jeanne (Meyer) Keykens who preceded him in death on May 10, 2013. He was a bricklayer for Peterson's Company. He was a Woodworker and apprenticed as a candymaker in Belgium. He loved Traveling and camping with his wife. He always liked to stay busy. He is survived by a brother, Willy (Ivolene) Keykens, Sidney, OH, a sister, Joanne Butcher, of Lima, OH, and several nieces & nephews. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Maria Josephine Hicks, three brothers, Alfons Keykens, Victor Keykens and Emil Keykens and a sister, Lisette Keykens. Private Services were held in Gethsemani Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lima News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
