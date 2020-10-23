1/1
Henrietta Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henrietta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NORTH CREEK — Henrietta C. Brown, 100, died 4:36 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born August 13, 1920 in Putnam County, Ohio to the late Lewis J. and Elizabeth (Kamphaus) Wehri. On August 29, 1939 she married Nelson Brown, who preceded her in death on March 10, 2002.

Henrietta is survived by her sons: Robert (Rita) Brown of Lima, Donald (Connie) Brown of McComb and Ron (Janet) Brown of Miller City; five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sixteen step-great-grandchildren.

She is also preceded in death by three brothers: Alex, Wilfred and Wendelin Wehri; and a daughter-in-law: Helen Brown.

Henrietta was a seamstress. She met many friends through her work. She enjoyed playing BINGO and Euchre. Henrietta was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria and its Altar Rosary.

Funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria with Father Nick Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Creek. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be Sunday 2 to 7 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a scripture service at 1:30 p.m. Masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice or the Meadows of Ottawa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved