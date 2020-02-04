WAPAKONETA — Henry Allen 'Hank' DeLong, age 96 of Wapakoneta, passed at 5:10 a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Auglaize Acres. He was born July 28, 1923, at home in Cridersville, to the late Charles A. and Ida B. Crow DeLong. On February 7, 1945 he married Mary L. 'Peg' Clay who preceded him in death on December 5, 2016.

Mr. DeLong retired April 2007 from Ford Motor Company and was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. He loved the outdoors, tinkering, and building things. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, serving during World War II.

He is survived by a son - Allen L. (Kendra L.) DeLong of Wapakoneta; 2 granddaughters - Kylie M. DeLong and Amanda J. DeLong; 2 great grandchildren - EmmaLynn M. DeLong-Truesdale and Sebastian E. C. DeLong-Truesdale.

He was preceded in death by a brother - Charles E. DeLong.

Funeral services will begin 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Bryan Bucher will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery where military rites will be observed.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

