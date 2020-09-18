LIMA — Henry A. Dove Sr., age 89, passed away September 17, 2020, at 4:50 am, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Henry was born May 5, 1931 in Lima, OH, to Henry C. and Margaret P. (Jacobs) Dove who preceded him in death. On August 5, 1950, he married Mae J. (Cotrell) Dove who preceded him in death on March 19, 2000. Henry was a 1949 graduate of Shawnee High School. He then joined the U.S. Army serving during the Korean war. When he returned home he took a job as a mechanic with the Lima State Hospital and worked there for more than 30 years from which he retired. Through the years he also served as a pastor preaching God's word. He had served as the Pastor at Faith Temple Church. Henry was currently a member of Firm Foundation Christian Center. He loved to fish and watch wrestling on t.v.

Henry is survived by his children: Ron (Deborah) Dove of Ada, OH, Bill (Crystal) Dove of Lima, OH, Jim Dove of Lima, OH, August (Kaylene) Dove of Lima, OH, Simon Peter (Kathie Jo Moore) Dove of Lima, OH, Tamara Conaway of Lima, OH and Margaret Rolsten of Lima, OH, 22 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren 8 great great grandchildren, a son in-law, Andy Colley of Lima, OH and a sister in-law, Lovetta Dove of TX. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pam Colley, 3 sons: John Dove, Henry Dove Jr. and Freddie Dove, a daughter in-law, Lin Dove, 2 sons in-law, Chuck Conaway and Glenn Rolsten and a brother, Frederick C. Dove.

There will be a funeral service held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 12 noon at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Pastor Scott Dove. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service where military honors will be performed by the U.S. Army and the VFW #1275. Friends may call on Monday from 5-8 pm and then again on Tuesday from 10 am -12 noon all at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Firm Foundations Christian Center at 2701 Dutch Hollow Rd., Lima, OH 45807. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.