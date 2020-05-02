Henry Nielsen
LIMA — Henry C. 'Hank' Nielsen age 84, of Lima passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Lima Memorial. He was born April 26, 1936 in North Judson, IN to the late Albert Christian and Jenny Lauritsen Nielsen. Hank had served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Lima Moose #199. He also was an Ohio State fan. Survivors include a sister: Ellen Dick of Cridersville, a special niece and caregiver Deb (Mike) Bright of Lima along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings: Dick Nielsen, Danny 'Pete' Nielsen, Russ Nielsen, Irma Burden and Joan G. Nielsen. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus private family services will be held Tuesday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery near Cridersville with military honors provided by V. F. W. Post 1275 Lima. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.

Published in The Lima News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
