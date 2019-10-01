LIMA — Henry Lee "Hank" Pughsley, 60 years of age, passed on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Baltimore, MD.

Hank was born December 3, 1958 in Lima, Ohio to the late Noah and Ernestine (Williamson) Pughsley. He was preceded in death by a sister Diana Pughsley and is survived by four sisters, Cynthia Pughsley, Oakland, CA; Harriett (Jimmy) Williams, Deltona, FL; Lorna Simpson, Lima, OH; Jennifer Pughsley, Kansas City, MO and one brother Noah Wesley (Floretta) Pughsley, Roanoke, VA.

Hank spent his early years in Lima and loved sports. He was a starting basketball player at Forest Park HS in Cincinnati and Lima Senior High School. He went on to study accounting, and play basketball with his brother Wesley at National College in Roanoke, VA. He would later obtain a degree in accounting and retire from the United Parcel Service. Hank gained a special place in the hearts of those he encountered. "Everybody liked him."

Hank leaves to cherish his loving memory his children, Nira (Ajuzieogu) Warrior of Baltimore, MD and Dale Lee Pughsley of Lynchburg, VA; three grandchildren, Shiloh Nelson, Zaiden and Kesandu Warrior, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Home Going Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until time of services also at the funeral home.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

