OTTOVILLE — Henry J. Schweller 90, of Ottoville died 7:50 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Vancrest of Delphos. He, and his twin Anna was born October 4, 1928 in Ottoville to the late Julian and Regina (Hilvers) Schweller. On August 20, 1949 he married Jeanette "Jen" Pohlman, who passed away October 28, 2018.

Henry is survived by two children: Judy (Randy) Altenburger of Ottoville and Susan Erb of Columbus; 4 grandchildren: Brian (Wendy) Altenburger, Jill (Brian) Wenzlick, and Renee (Aaron) Burgei, all of Ottoville and Erika Erb of Delaware; 9 great-grandchildren: Emma, Hannah and Ava Wenzlick, Evan Altenburger, Kara, Courtney and Kendall Burgei, and Ruby and Dot Salvator; a sister: Frances Grothouse of Delphos; and a sister-in-law: Jeannie Schweller of Paulding

He was preceded in death by a son: Robert James Schweller; and brothers: Walter (Leona) Schweller, Charles (Jane) Schweller, John Schweller and Donald Schweller; sisters: Marie (Thomas) Ernst and Anna (Al) Allersmeyer; and a brother-in-law: Don Grothouse.

Henry retired from Fruehauf Corporation, Delphos after 35 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville. He was a graduate of Ottoville High School. He and his wife enjoyed many happy summers at their cottage at Five Span. Together they enjoyed wintering in Florida and many trips out West. His favorite hobbies were fishing and playing cards or tinkering in his workshop at home. His unique wit and humor will be greatly missed by his family.

His funeral mass will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with the Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and again Friday from 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township where a scripture service will be held at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Parish Organ Restoration Fund or Vancrest Assisted Living Activity Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.