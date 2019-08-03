LIMA — Henry Frank Wallen Jr., 71, of Lima, returned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at home after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to family and his firm belief in God ultimately brought him to peace.

Henry was born September 9, 1947 in Lima to Henry Sr. and Ida Wallen, who both preceded him in death. He was a 1967 graduate of Fort Jennings High School. He married Marie (Terrie) Recker on April 15, 1972 who survives in Lima.

He joined the United States Army in November of 1967. He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as a combat engineer. He also served time in Germany.

Henry was employed at Fruehauf Manufacturing where he was a welder. He was employed at General Dynamics as a welder for over 27 years until he became ill in 2005. He was blessed with a liver transplant in 2006 at Cleveland Clinic. With newfound hope, he dedicated himself to years of volunteering as Vice President of the Midway East Neighborhood Association. He served our community passing out food boxes at the center, neighborhood cleanups, coaching, counseling, and being a father/grandfather/neighbor/friend to all he came in contact with.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, OSU football, and spending time with family and friends. He was a man with a thousand stories and even more laughs.

He is survived by his spouse Marie (Terrie) Wallen, a son Christopher (Laura) Wallen, of Sedalia, MO, 2 daughters Sharon (Thomas) Landwehr and Waneta Wallen, both of Lima. He has 4 grandchildren: Ashlee, Theresa, Alison, and Ian, 2 great-grandsons: Jordan and Calvin. He is also survived by his brother Sylvester (Tammy) Wallen of Newark, OH, brother-in-laws: William (Charlene) Recker, Karl Miller, and Arthur (Tammy) Recker, sister-in-laws Ann (Robert) Frieson, Alice (Randy) Wanner, and Judy (Bill) Kelly, and several nephews and nieces.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerald Wallen, nephews: Daniel Wallen, Gerald Wallen Jr., John Recker, Caleb Recker, and Frankie Wallen, mother and father-in-law Arthur and Mary Recker, and sister-in-law Loretta Miller.

His family will receive friends on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 2-8p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Pastor Gene Salsbury will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima.