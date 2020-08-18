Henry Wegesin

DELPHOS — Henry A. "Hank" Wegesin, 98, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at The Meadows of Delphos. He was born April 1, 1922, in Delphos, OH, to Henry "Ollie" and Philomena (Hemker) Wegesin; both preceded him in death. He was previously married to Betty J. "Talboom" Wegesin. On December 13, 1975, he was united in marriage to Rosalia "Rose" (Honigford); who preceded him in death on May 15, 2017.

Hank is survived by one son, Henry (Cheryl) Wegesin, Jr., of Middle Point; four daughters, Judy (John) Rable of Lima, Nancy Saum of Hilliard, Kathy (Bill) Hittle of Lima, Karen Suever of Boyertown, PA; one step-son, William (Terri) Miller of Stephens City, VA; two step-daughters, Kathleen Gasser and Marilyn (Dennis) Klaus, both of Delphos; three sisters, Val Pizzillo of Miami, FL, Barb Geiger of Ottoville, and Dot (Gene) Shumaker of Delphos; 16 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and 19 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, Robert Wegesin and Harold Wegesin; and one sister, Delores Dienstberger; a step-daughter, Theresa Beckler

Hank owned the Bry-NAD sign company. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Pacific Theater of World War II (1942-1946) and served in the Marine Reserves from 1946-1947. He was a lifetime member of the Delphos VFW Post #3035 and the Delphos Eagles #471. Hank was a member of the Delphos St. John Evangelical Catholic Church, Middle Point AMVETS, Ft. Jennings American Legion #715. He enjoyed gardening and fishing in his spare time. Hank was an avid Delphos St. John's and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. John Evangelical Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Military grave rites will be held by Delphos Veteran's Council. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John's Church.