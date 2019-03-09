SPENCERVILLE — Herbert John Beil M.D. passed away Saturday March 2 nd 2019. He was born to Johann Stephen

Beil and Hertha Helene (Beltz) Beil November 15th 1931 in St Louis Missouri, and lived both in the United States and Germany as a youth. He married his loving wife Eflriede (Schweiger) Beil August 19, 1958 and she survives in Spencerville, Ohio.

Herbie and Elfi moved from Germany, where they met, back to the United States, where Herbie entered the Havener Eye Institute at The Ohio State University and became an ophthalmologist in 1964. He opened his practice in Lima and was highly regarded for his skills in eye surgery, up until his retirement in 1995. (Note: never get enticed into a game of pick-up sticks with an eye surgeon).

Herbies life spanned 87 years, and he was one of the most interesting, learned, energized, enthusiastic, adventurous people that many of his friends and patients have known. Eye surgeon, nature (and particularly bird and reptile life) expert, falconer, hunter, traveler, pilot, conversationalist, conservationist, lover of life and people and animals, and good husband to a woman who shared her life with him and who was the anchor and the support under this remarkable man.

Herbie, ever the pilot and bird lover, stated last month that he wanted wings so he could fly, and now he has them. Sweet slumber, Herbert "Herbie" Beil M.D. You were an original, and greatly liked by all, including by Dr. Jim Baker, who considered you his best friend. We will miss your presence all our days, as all your friends were enriched by your life, and are diminished by your loss. You were something else.

At the family's request there will be no services. Arrangements and cremation handled by Thomas Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ohio.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Allen County Humane Society, 3606 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.