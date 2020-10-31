HARROD — Herbert L. Corbet, age 82, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:14 PM at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born on March 1, 1938 in Harrod, Ohio to the late Harry C. and Mary C. (Carle) Corbet. Herbert was married to Jeanette Gleason and she preceded him in death on February 11, 1989. He later married Beverly McFarland and she survives in Ottawa.

Herbert retired after thirty years from the Ford Motor Company of Lima. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served from September 2, 1956 to February 25, 1957. Herbert enjoyed gardening outside, trains, cars and his guns.

He is also survived by two sons: Arnold L. Corbet of Maysville and Arron (Lori) Corbet of Ada; a daughter, Pamela (Neil) Werling of Waynesfield; five step children; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Herbert was preceded in death by two brothers: Earl Corbet and Fred Corbet; and two sisters: Donna Young and Jean Faunfelter.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family services will be held with Rev. Dr. Brian Jones officiating. Burial will be in Auglaize Cemetery, Harrod with graveside military honors conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Lima VFW Post #1275 Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.