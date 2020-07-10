Herbert Risner

LAFAYETTE — Herbert Hoover Risner, 89, died peacefully at his home in LaFayette, Ohio on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Born in Carey, Ohio on September 10, 1930, he was the son of the late Osville and Mary E. (May) Risner.

Herbert married Betty L. Ritter on November 22, 1950. She preceded him in death on January 23, 2017.

Surviving are their five children, Ginnie Miller, Mukilteo, WA, Nanette Pummell, Lakeview, Toby (Sandy) Risner, McCordsville, IN, Tina (Ron) Moots, LaFayette and Scott (Deborah) Risner, Huntsville, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Herbert was the last of his family. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Wyatt Risner, Louise Del Castillo, Edith Christy, Wanda Reynolds and Jewel Wilkins.

Herbert was a 1948 graduate of Vanlue High School. He was the director of maintenance at Duff Truck Line in Lima and retired from Northwestern Business College as a diesel instructor after 10 years.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - Noon at STOMBAUGH-BATTON FUNERAL HOME, Carey. The funeral service will follow at Noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ritchie Cemetery, Crawford.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Christian Fellowship Missions Fund and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

