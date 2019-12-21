LIMA — Herman L. Perry, Sr., age 89 of Lima, passed at 4:32 a.m., Saturday,

December 21, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born July

24, 1930 in Drift, Kentucky to the late John Hobart and Minnie Smith

Perry. On April 28, 1951 he married Louise L. Whitaker who survives.

Mr. Perry retired from Teledyne Ohio Steel, was a U.S. Army Veteran, and

attended the Full Gospel Temple of Love Church. His hobbies included

gardening, fishing, hunting, woodworking, music, and eating. He loved

the outdoors, mowing the lawn, riding his golf cart and his go cart. He

treasured time spent with his family and his special 4 legged grankids -

Trixie, Bella, and Bently.

Also surviving is a son - Herman Lloyd Perry, Jr. of Lima; 2 daughters -

Vivian Doris (Robert 'Bob')Myers of Lima; Deborah Ann (Barry) Berlin of

Lafayette, Louisiana; 7 grandchildren Brandon (Karen); Lindsey; Tyler

(Lauren); Bethany (Matt); Benjamin; Melissa (Mike); Ryan; 5 great

grandchildren - Elizabeth; Anna; Andrew; Emmit; and Scarlet; a brother -

Dennis Perry of Lima; and a half brother - Hobart Perry of Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by a son - Dr. Daniel Kaye Perry who died in

1981; a brother - John Perry; 3 sisters - Virginia Click; Mary Rose

Rolston; and Genevieve Music.

Funeral services will begin 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at

Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Joe Compton, Jr. will

officiate. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery where military rites

will be observed.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday at the

funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Full Gospel Temple of Love

Church.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com