VENEDOCIA — Herman D. "Poppie" Wienken, 84, of rural Venedocia, passed away peacefully at 5:26 PM Monday, April 22, 2019 in the Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima with his family at his side, following a sudden illness Sunday afternoon.

He was born July 6, 1934 in Landeck, a son of the late Othmer M. and Theresa W. Etzkorn Wienken. On November 30, 1974 he married Nell Jean Jones, who survives, along with their daughter; Elizabeth J. (Tobias "Toby") Adkins of Venedocia, two grandsons; Dominic Adkins and Keaton Adkins; and his siblings; Leon J. Wienken, Mary M. Siefker, Agnes R. "Aggie" Wienken and Clara A. Wienken, all of Delphos; In-laws; Ellen Friesner and Douglas (Jan) Jones, both of Venedocia and several nieces and nephews and his "Grand Pugs" Pugsley and Honey.

Preceding him in death are his siblings; George A. (Violeta) Wienken, Paula A. Wienken, James M. (Marilyn A.) Wienken, Francis C. Wienken, Loretta Becker and Rosella R. Wienken and in-laws; Rovena Wienken, Richard J. Siefker and Bill Friesner.

Herman was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck.

The love of his life was his wife and family and his pride was his grand sons. He loved being a lifelong farmer and enjoyed getting his crops out early to watch them prosper. He had also worked at Clark Equipment in Lima, Fishers Cheese and Harter Chair Companies in Van Wert.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Saturday in the St. John the Baptist Church with Father Dennis Walsh officiating. Burial will follow in the Venedocia Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 8 PM Friday and 9:30 until 10:15 AM Saturday at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, St. Rt. 117 East in Spencerville, where a prayer service will be conducted at 6 PM Friday.

Prefered memorials may be made to the renovation fund at St. John the Baptist Church or to the Venedocia Lions Club Scholarship Fund.

