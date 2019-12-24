DELPHOS — Hilda M. Hershey, 84, of Delphos formerly of Dothan, AL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 24, 2019.

She was born in Alabama on January 1, 1935, to William and Otis (Williford) Mathis. She was united in marriage to Harvey Hershey. He preceded her in death on May 25, 1989.

She is survived by two sons, Jimmy (Lisa) Hershey of Van Wert and William Hershey of Ada; three daughters, Jan (Joe) Geise of Delphos, Betty (Steven) Mays of Lima and Pauline (Donny) Fowler of Van Wert; two sisters, Johnnie Ray, and Voncile (Clarence) Vinson; sixteen grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, nine brothers, four sisters, one grandson, and one great-grandaughter.

Hilda was a member of the 7th Day of Adventist Church; The Eagles #691 in Wapakoneta, Eagles # 370 in Lima, the post 3035 in Delphos, and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a caregiver in geriatric healthcare. Hilda loved her family, and especially loved being with her grandchildren, and she loved to dance. She was a strong believer in our Lord.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on December 27, 2019. Chaplain Herb Wilker will officiate. Visitation will be from 2:00-7:00 p.m. that same day. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice.

To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com